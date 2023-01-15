Top 10 funny memes after Shubman Gill hits his 2nd ODI century in 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill continued his impressive run in the ODI format as he smashed a magnificent 116 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday, January 15. In a dead rubber at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Gill brought up his second ODI century in a short budding career of 18 matches.

After opting to bat first on a decent batting track, Team India got off to a brilliant start. Both openers looked in ominous touch, hitting boundaries at will with pristine timing.

Rohit Sharma (42) once again failed to build on his start as he departed in the 16th over, mistiming a big hit. Shubman Gill, however, did not commit the same mistake as his skipper as he skillfully converted his start and notched up a magnificent century.

After a 95-run opening partnership with Rohit, Gill then accumulated 131 runs along with Virat Kohli to take India to a commanding position in the contest.

Kasun Rajitha brought an end to his flamboyant knock in the 34th over with a clever slower delivery. Virat Kohli (166*) pressed on the accelerator in the final overs and helped India reach a daunting total of 390/5.

Speaking at mid-innings, Shubman Gill reflected on his knock and said:

"It felt pretty good. It's always nice to get a start and convert it into a big one. Really nice to get a hundred. We weren't looking at any target and wanted to see how the wicket plays. It's a pretty good wicket. The odd one is keeping a bit low but there isn't much for the spinners and it was coming on nicely."

He added:

"When you're batting with someone like Rohit bhai or Virat bhai, you don't have to do too much. They are dominating. The talk in the middle was about which bowlers to target and when to target. In the first few overs, we didn't get too many runs. Then it was more about looking to score runs after that."

Fans react after Shubman Gill's 116 sets the tone for Team India in the first innings of the 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Indian cricket fans enjoyed a free-flowing and stroke-filled century knock from Shubman Gill on Sunday. They reacted to it by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Sri Lanka are reeling at 50/7 after 15 overs at the time of writing this article and it appears India have a clean sweep on their hands in the three-match series.

