Top 10 funny memes as Sri Lanka reach 206/6 in 2nd T20I after Indian bowlers' horror show

Sri Lanka posted a mammoth total of 206/6 in the second T20I against India on Thursday, January 5, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Arshdeep Singh had a night to forget as he bagged an unwanted record by bowling five no-balls in his two overs, the joint-most by a player from a full-member cricketing nation.

Sri Lanka batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Kusal Mendis (52) gave his side a blazing start by smashing bowlers all over the park. His opening partner Pathum Nissanka (33 off 35 balls) struggled to score freely at the other end. Yuzvendra Chahal provided the first breakthrough for India by dismissing Mendis in the ninth over.

Charith Asalanka (37 off 19 balls) continued with the same momentum and kept the scoring rate high. Umran Malik picked up three wickets in the middle overs and put the brakes on Sri Lanka's surge, reducing them to 138/6 in 16 overs.

Dasun Shanaka took charge at this juncture and played a blinder, startling the bowlers and fielders with his stunning onslaught. He raced off to 56 in just 22 balls and powered his side to 206/6 in 20 overs.

Shanaka also cashed in on some wayward bowling from inexperienced young Indian bowlers. Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, and Arshdeep Singh conceded runs at an economy of 12, 13.20, and 18.50, respectively, and were very poor in the death overs.

Fans disappointed by the poor performance of Indian bowlers in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka

Fans enjoyed a high-scoring first innings but were disappointed to witness an underwhelming performance from the Indian pacers, who leaked runs heavily in the second half of the innings. They took to social media platforms to express their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best reactions:

After four overs, India reached 28/3 with Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya at the crease.

