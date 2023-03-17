Top 10 funny memes after Team India bundled out Australia for 188 in 1st ODI in Mumbai

Team India bowlers put on a dominant showing in the first ODI on Friday (March 17) and skittled out Australia for 188 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mohammed Shami led the attack with aplomb with a sensational 3-wicket spell, including two maidens across six overs.

Fans enjoyed a magnificent bowling performance from Team India in the 1st ODI in Mumbai. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Shami leads the charge against Australia as India restrict the visitors to a paltry 188

Australia batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head (5) in the second over to give India an early breakthrough. Mitchell Marsh and Steven Smith (22) then put on a 72-run partnership for the second wicket to build a platform.

Team India captain Hardik Pandya broke the threatening stand in the 13th over by sending Steve Smith back to the pavilion. Mitchell Marsh (81 off 65 balls) looked in great touch at the other end as he took on the bowlers and accumulated runs briskly.

However, he failed to convert his half-century into a big one, as he perished while trying to hit big against Ravindra Jadeja in the 20th over. In hindsight, it proved to be a match-defining moment for the Australians.

Their batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards from there as Mohammed Shami (3/17) wreaked havoc with a fiery spell, bowling with an old ball. Mohammed Siraj (3/29) also complemented him well as Australia got bundled out for 188 in just 35.4 overs.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami reflected on his magnificent spell and said:

"There's a lot of hard work behind this. You have to work hard in the nets. It's not that easy but when you bowl in the right rhythm and bowl the right lines and lengths, it feels good. There's always good bounce in the Mumbai wickets."

He added:

"I found the right areas from the start and you could see the results. It was just moving a bit and the plan with Hardik was to keep a slip in place. Everyone has to go a long way and plan big. They all need the confidence. I think we've restricted them to a really good score and we should not have much difficulty chasing it down."

