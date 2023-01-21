Top 10 funny memes after Team India bundled out New Zealand for 108 in 2nd ODI in Raipur

Team India bowlers put on a dominant showing in the 2nd ODI on Saturday (January 21) and skittled out New Zealand for just 108 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

New Zealand batted first in the contest after losing the toss. On a greenish track, Mohammed Shami (3/18) vindicated Rohit's decision to bowl first and gave India an ideal start by cleaning up Finn Allen for a duck in the first over.

Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls then tried to weather the storm by playing defensively. They were deprived of any breathing space as both Mohammed Siraj and Shami attacked relentlessly from both ends.

Siraj dismissed Nicholls with a wonderful outswinger in the sixth and reopened the floodgates. Things transformed from bad to worse for New Zealand from there as Hardik Pandya (2/16) and Shardul Thakur (1/26) also joined in on the fun and complemented the opening bowlers' efforts by scalping a couple of wickets.

Glenn Phillips (36) tried to salvage the disastrous situation for a while, but Washington Sundar (2/7) ended his resistance in the 32nd over. Kuldeep Yadav then dismissed Blair Tickner in the 35th over to round off New Zealand's innings for a paltry 108.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya reflected on the bowling performance and said:

"Pretty amazing to be honest, the way we bowled, used the wicket nicely, we did well and turned out to be good for us. Body is fine, still getting used to ODI cricket and is getting better, coming on timely to be honest."

He added:

"New ball was key, yes, we hit the right areas, kept testing the batters, this was one of those days, the edges went to the fielders, we grabbed every chance that came our way. I bat at six, and let the others decide how they want to bat, depending on the situation."

Fans react after Shami and co skittle out New Zealand for 108 in 2nd ODI

Fans enjoyed a magnificent bowling performance from Team India in the 2nd ODI in Raipur. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

