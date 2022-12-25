Top 10 funny memes after Team India escapes with a narrow win in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Team India defeated Bangladesh narrowly by three wickets on the 4th day of the second Test on Sunday, December 25, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Courtesy of their hard-fought win, they managed to clean sweep the hosts in the 2-match series and extend their unbeaten streak against Bangladesh in Test cricket.

The KL Rahul-led team began the day with a worrisome overnight score of 45/4. They still needed 100 runs to win the match while facing Bangladesh's spin trio of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, and Taijul Islam on a wearing and turning surface.

Jaydev Unadkat (13) positively began the proceedings by hitting a six to give India's innings some momentum. Shakib Al Hasan dismissed him soon after to give his side the first breakthrough on day 4. Mehidy Hasan Miraz then dismissed Rishabh Pant (9) and Axar Patel (34) in quick succession to put Bangladesh on the verge of a historic victory.

With 74/7 on the scoreboard, Ravichandran Ashwin joined Shreyas Iyer at the crease, needing 71 runs to win the match. Bangladesh had the momentum and looked to be in control of the proceedings at that juncture.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz created a chance once again as Ashwin inside-edged the ball to a close-in fielder. However, Mominul Haque dropped the catch and gave life to Ashwin when India were reeling with 80/7 on the board.

It turned out to be a massive moment in the match as Ashwin (42*) went on to stitch up a match-winning 71-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (29*) to see India home in a tense chase. Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the player of the match award, Ashwin said:

"I thought Bangladesh played well and it was one of the games where we have to do it a hard way. Shreyas batted well. In a situation like this we have to think ahead. Bangladesh bowled well but at the same time, we didn't trust our defense either."

"This is not T20 cricket where we can swing through the line always. Shreyas batted beautifully and all I wanted to do is support him. The ball got soft after 30-35 overs and even in the Chattogram they put us under pressure, credit to them."

Fans react after India's 2-0 white-wash Test series victory against Bangladesh

Cricket fans enjoyed the action that unfolded during the second Test in Dhaka. They expressed their feelings following Team India's hard-fought victory by sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the best ones:

Manya @CSKian716 KL and Kohli when Ashwin Anna walks into the dressing room:

KL and Kohli when Ashwin Anna walks into the dressing room:https://t.co/Nc1QPHiDgu

Sagar @sagarcasm Winning runs on Diwali

Winning runs on Christmas



Ravichandran Ashwin is a man of festivals Winning runs on DiwaliWinning runs on ChristmasRavichandran Ashwin is a man of festivals https://t.co/YT78QvWCcU

ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ @Basavachethanah When top order fails

Ashwin : When top order failsAshwin : https://t.co/3aJtow4NMv

