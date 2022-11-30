Top 10 funny memes after Team India's batting line-up collapse in the 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

Team India managed to post a below-par total of 219 in the third ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, November 30, in Christchurch. The hosts currently lead the three-match series 1-0. While the Kiwis won the first match, the second one ended without a result due to persistent showers.

The Men in Blue batted first in the final ODI after losing the toss for the third consecutive game. The New Zealand pacers utilized the bowling-friendly conditions on the offer to constantly trouble the Indian openers. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan tried to weather the storm by playing watchfully, meaning the visitors got off to a sedate start.

Adam Milne (3/57) broke the opening stand in the ninth over by dismissing Gill (13 off 22 balls). Skipper Dhawan (28 off 45 balls) also departed soon after without converting his start.

With conditions favorable to pace bowling, the situation demanded the batters display some patience and build a partnership. However, Rishabh Pant (10) did not do that as he played a rash shot to depart in the 21st over, leaving his side in a heap of trouble.

Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav also soon followed him back to the pavilion. Shreyas Iyer (49) looked solid during his stay at the crease but could not bail his side out of a tricky situation.

Washington Sundar (51 off 64 balls) hit a magnificent half-century in the lower order and carried his side to 219. Daryl Mitchell and Milne scalped three wickets apiece, while Tim Southee bagged two.

Fans react after India bundle out for 219 in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand

Fans on social media enjoyed were disappointed to witness India's dismal batting performance in the final ODI. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

MAHIRAT 7-18 @Mahirat0007

Worst Performance By Lunt In ODIs And T20.

Shameless Fans Still Defending Him.

He Is Brilliant In Test But Not In White Ball Cricket.

#RishabhPant #JusticeForSanjuSamson #INDvsNZ #NZvsIND #Pant #T20 #ODI #test Rishabh Pant Cricketing Career Scenario :-Worst Performance By Lunt In ODIs And T20.Shameless Fans Still Defending Him.He Is Brilliant In Test But Not In White Ball Cricket. Rishabh Pant Cricketing Career Scenario :-Worst Performance By Lunt In ODIs And T20.Shameless Fans Still Defending Him.He Is Brilliant In Test But Not In White Ball Cricket.#RishabhPant #JusticeForSanjuSamson #INDvsNZ #NZvsIND #Pant #T20 #ODI #test https://t.co/rE7mmGljDF

Chinmay Shah @chinmayshah28

•Pant Not Able To Touch The Ball Either

•Iyer Playing Well But Surviving On Dropped Catches



But Sanju Samson Playing Well And Sitting On Benches 🤡🤡



@BCCI @VVSLaxman281 @SDhawan25 •Surya Not A Odi Player•Pant Not Able To Touch The Ball Either•Iyer Playing Well But Surviving On Dropped CatchesBut Sanju Samson Playing Well And Sitting On Benches 🤡🤡 •Surya Not A Odi Player •Pant Not Able To Touch The Ball Either•Iyer Playing Well But Surviving On Dropped CatchesBut Sanju Samson Playing Well And Sitting On Benches 🤡🤡@BCCI @VVSLaxman281 @SDhawan25 https://t.co/Fd0tZg32hC

After three overs, New Zealand were 4/0 while chasing 220 for victory.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

