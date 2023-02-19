Top 10 funny memes after Team India's clinical victory in 2nd Test vs Australia in 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

Team India continued their dominance in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with another comprehensive victory against Australia in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Ravindra Jadeja once again bagged the player of the match award for his magnificent performance with the ball and bat.

Australia batted first in the contest and managed to post a decent total of 263 on Day 1. They got themselves into a great position by reducing India to 139/7. However, Axar Patel (74) and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) rescued the hosts and took them to 262.

Then Jadeja (7/42) and Ashwin (3/59) spun a web around the Aussie batters and skittled them out for 113.

In a tricky chase of 115, KL Rahul (1) fell cheaply in the second over to give Australia a ray of hope. However, Rohit Sharma (31 off 20 balls) played an aggressive knock and poured water on Australia's chances in the contest. A grave misunderstanding with Cheteshwar Pujara brought an unceremonious end to Rohit Sharma's stay at the crease.

Srikar Bharat (23*) and Pujara (31*) played sensibly and finished the chase in the 27th over. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Rohit Sharma reviewed the contest and said:

"Fantastic result! Looking at how things were yesterday, I thought that even after being behind by only 1 run, we were in a tricky position. But this win, after this incredible performance today, was really, really special! We know that on this pitch, we have to try things slightly differently by thinking differently.

"Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja expected their batters to try the sweep shot a lot more. The plans were in place for that, and with these two guys being masters of these conditions, we kept patience, kept things quiet, and kept taking wickets one after another."

Fans react after Team India's dominant win in the 2nd Test vs Australia in Delhi

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between the two sides in Delhi. They expressed their reactions to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

India and Australia will now travel to Indore, where they will square off in the third Test of the four-match series from March 1, Wednesday.

