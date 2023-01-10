Top 10 funny memes after Team India's clinical win against Sri Lanka in 1st ODI in Guwahati

Team India registered a comprehensive victory in the opening contest of the three-match series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 10, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue amassed a daunting total of 373/7, courtesy of a magnificent century from Virat Kohli (113 off 87 balls). Openers Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) also hit aggressive half-centuries to set up a great platform for their side.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a hostile spell with the new ball and troubled the Sri Lankan top order in the chase. He dismissed Avishka Fernando (5) in the fourth over and then cleaned up Kusal Mendis in his very next over to deliver a double blow to the visitors.

Pathum Nissanka (72) weathered the storm and anchored the innings from one end for Sri Lanka. Dhananjaya de Silva (47) and Charith Asalanka (23) supported him for a while but failed to convert their starts. Nissanka hit a fluent half-century before Umran Malik hurried him with pace and sent him back to the pavilion in the 31st over.

Wanindu Hasaranga (16 off 7 balls) played a cameo but soon perished without a significant contribution.

Dasun Shanaka then waged a lone battle, but he could only reduce the deficit of loss as the required rate was out of his reach. Shanaka (108*) reached his second ODI century in the final over as Sri Lanka ended with 306/6 and lost the match by 67 runs.

Speaking at the end of the match, Indian pace sensation Umran Malik reflected on his spell and said:

"I've played just six games, my intention is to do well for the country and play well, bowl well in the right areas. There wasn't much bounce on offer on that track, spoke to Rohit, Shami and they told me to bowl in the right areas and it worked out well for me."

Team India and Sri Lanka will next meet in the second ODI of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

