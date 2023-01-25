Top 10 funny memes after Team India's middle-order collapsed in the 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

Team India's middle order failed to deliver and collapsed meekly in the first innings of the third ODI against New Zealand. The dead-rubber took place on Tuesday, January 24, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The hosts managed to win the match comfortably in the end by 90 runs and completed a clean sweep against the Black Caps.

Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma continued their good form and hit fluent centuries, stitching a 212-run opening partnership in just 26 overs. It looked like India would easily cross 400 at that juncture. However, the middle-order failed to utilize the perfect platform.

Ishan Kishan (17 off 24 balls) looked scratchy during his stay at the crease and departed after getting run out following a terrible mix-up with Virat Kohli. Suryakumar Yadav (14) and Washington Sundar (9) also fell cheaply and wasted another opportunity to prove their worth in ODIs. Virat Kohli (36) got off to a good start and looked in rhythm but could not convert it into a big score.

Fans were disappointed to witness a poor performance from the middle-order batters in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday. They trolled them for the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"It is very baffling" - Wasim Jaffer on Suryakumar Yadav's disappointing performances in the Indian middle-order in ODI series against New Zealand

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer was critical of Suryakumar Yadav's performances in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The flamboyant middle-order batter has been in sensational form in the T20I format and is the number one ranked T20I batter in the ICC rankings. However, he has failed to replicate that level of performance in 50-over cricket.

Across three games against New Zealand this series, Suryakumar could only muster 45 runs at an average of 22.50. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Wasim Jaffer analyzed the reasons behind Suryakumar Yadav's struggles in ODI cricket and said:

"It is very baffling. Suryakumar Yadav is just playing in that T20 mode in his mind. As the game gets shorter, you need to take lot more risks. He’s used to that and his batting generally is like that. 50-over format, you don’t need to take that many risks."

He added:

"I think he’ll probably get back and reflect on what he did wrong and I am sure he has it in him to excel in this format also. The time off (from ODIs) will help him to become better in this format also. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar were a letdown in this series."

