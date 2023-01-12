Top 10 funny memes as Team India's top-order collapsed meekly in a paltry chase in the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Team India's top order failed to deliver and collapsed meekly in the chase of 216 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. The second game of the three-match series took place on Thursday, January 12, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Indian bowlers put on a wonderful show and bundled them out for 215 in 39.4 overs.

Debutant Nuwanidu Fernando (50) top-scored for the visitors with a half-century. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were the picks of Indian bowlers as they grabbed three wickets apiece.

Rohit Sharma (17) began the chase positively by stepping out and smashing a boundary on the second ball of the innings. Shubman Gill (21) joined in soon after and hit a couple of serene boundaries to give the hosts a brisk start.

Chamika Karunaratne, however, halted Team India's march by dismissing Rohit Sharma in the fifth over. Gill also walked back to the pavilion in the very next over, wasting a great start.

Lahiru Kumara then stunned the Men in Blue by cleaning up Virat Kohli (4) in the 10th over, giving Sri Lanka a massive breakthrough. Shreyas Iyer (28) counter-attacked for a while and attempted to push the visitors onto the back foot.

Iyer also gave a strong reply by hitting a couple of authoritative boundaries when the bowlers tried to exploit his short-ball weakness. Just as he looked set at the crease, Kasun Rajitha dismissed him with a beautiful incoming delivery to reduce India to 86/4.

Fans react after Team India lose four wickets inside 15 overs in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka

Fans on social media were disappointed to witness India's dismal batting performance in the second ODI. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Navya. @CricketGirl45 Watching Rohit Sharma bat is my source of

- Depression

- Stress

- Anxiety Watching Rohit Sharma bat is my source of - Depression - Stress- Anxiety https://t.co/Gc3oH6naUY

Shardul Thakur 🗨️ @asliwiseman @mufaddal_vohra Short pitch ball pe out hote hote half volley pe out ho gaya shreyas @mufaddal_vohra Short pitch ball pe out hote hote half volley pe out ho gaya shreyas https://t.co/Q7ROXPIEO8

ek villain @ekvillain382491 #INDvSL

indian top order batting performance today indian top order batting performance today #INDvSLindian top order batting performance today 💔💔💔😭 https://t.co/YuoviadTCs

After 39 overs, Team India reached 189/5 with KL Rahul and Axar Patel at the crease. They need 27 runs in 66 balls to win the game.

