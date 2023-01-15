Top 10 funny memes as Team India skittle Sri Lanka for 73 and win 3rd ODI by highest-ever margin of 317 runs

Team India beat Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 317 runs in the 3rd ODI on Sunday (January 15) in Thiruvananthapuram. It is the biggest victory (in terms of runs) for any team in the history of ODI cricket. The hosts have also whitewashed the Sri Lankans by winning all three games of the series.

The Men in Blue forged a mammoth total of 390/6 in the first innings after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat. Virat Kohli (166*) continued his glorious form in his most favored format by notching up his 46th ODI hundred. Shubman Gill (116) also strengthened his credentials as one of the best young batters in the country with a sublime century.

Sri Lanka never found any momentum in the steep chase by losing wickets at regular intervals. Mohammed Siraj (4/32) triggered the batting collapse with a fiery opening spell, where he scalped three top-order wickets.

Mohammed Shami (2/20) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/16) also joined in on the fun soon after and helped the hosts in bundling out a hapless Sri Lankan side to just 73 in 22 overs. Nuwanidu Fernando (19) was the highest scorer for Sri Lanka on a forgetful day.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka reflected on his side's dismal performance in the match in the post-match presentation and said:

"It's disappointing. It's not the game we wanted. It happens at times, but we have to learn to manage the start. (On what went wrong) Probably the bowling and the batting both. The bowlers need to learn to pick wickets on these tracks and the batters need to learn to score runs.

"Playing positive cricket is most important. (The) intent was not there from the start. If there was intent, the bowling would have been different. I would like to congratulate the Indian team for their performance."

