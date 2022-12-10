Top 10 Ishan Kishan memes after his astonishing double century in the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

Team India youngster Ishan Kishan slammed a phenomenal double-century in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 10, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss for the third consecutive time in the series and chose to bowl first in the dead rubber. Indian captain and opener Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the game due to a finger injury he suffered during the previous game. Ishan Kishan replaced him in the playing XI and opened the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

The left-handed duo started cautiously before Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Shikhar Dhawan (3 off 8 balls) to give his side their first breakthrough. Ishan Kishan unleashed an onslaught soon after and put on an exhibition with his extravagant strokes all over the park.

The southpaw made optimal use of the opportunity presented to him in the playing XI by notching up his maiden ODI century.

Kishan did not stop there as he continued to dominate the bowlers and smashed a double century in just 126 balls, the fastest in the ODI format. He is also the youngest player to achieve the feat. His scintillating knock comprised 10 sixes and 24 fours.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Ishan Kishan reflected on his knock and said:

"I'm thankful for the opportunity that I got to play and that I got runs for the team. The wicket was too good to bat on. I decided if it was there I was going to go for it. My intent was very clear to go for it. (On joining a rare double-century club) I'm blessed to see my name amongst such gun players and legends."

"I had a chat about this with Surya bhai (Suryakumar Yadav). He said that before the game I watch the ball well and bat pretty well in the nets. It helped me actually - I was calm and I didn't take too much pressure on myself. I was just glad for the opportunity.

Fans react after Ishan Kishan's breath-taking double century against Bangladesh

Indian cricket fans were mesmerized after witnessing a magnificent batting effort from Kishan. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Should the Indian management give Ishan Kishan more opportunities as an opener in ODI cricket? Sound off in the comments section.

