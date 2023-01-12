Top 10 KL Rahul memes after his fighting 64* under pressure helps India win 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Courtesy of KL Rahul's patient knock, Team India overcame a top-order collapse to register a 4-wicket win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Thursday, January 12, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The hosts have also taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series with the victory.

Indian bowlers were too hot to handle for the Sri Lankan batters in the first innings after Dasun Shanaka opted to bat first. Mohammed Siraj (3/30) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/51) stole the show with the ball for the hosts and skittled out the visitors for a modest total of 215 in 39.4 overs.

Rohit Sharma (17) and Shubman Gill (21) started the chase with a flurry of boundaries, after which fans predicted India would steamroll towards the target. However, things soon went south for the Men in Blue as both openers departed in successive overs and failed to convert their starts.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer also walked back to the pavilion without significant contributions, leaving Team India in a heap of trouble at 86/4. KL Rahul (64*) soaked in all the pressure at this point and guided his side home in a tricky chase with a composed half-century.

Hardik Pandya (36) and Axar Patel (21) assisted him with useful contributions. Kuldeep Yadav (10*) finished the chase in style with a boundary in the 44th over.

Fans took note of KL Rahul's responsible knock under pressure and appreciated his efforts. They heaped praise on him for his match-winning knock through intriguing memes on Twitter and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"I thought the bowlers did a commendable job, they made our life easier" - KL Rahul credits Indian bowlers for the victory

Addressing the media after the match, KL Rahul lauded Team India's bowlers for their fantastic effort in the first innings. He stated that they made life easier for the batting unit in the chase by restricting their opponents to a below-par score at Eden Gardens. Rahul said:

"Won't say it was a flat wicket, can't say it was doing a lot, quite a sporty wicket as I kept on this wicket too and 220 on this wicket was good for us, spongy bounce from the back of a length, we thought 280 or 290 we would chase it down but I thought the bowlers did a commendable job, they made our life easier."

On batting at number five, KL Rahul said:

"One thing I really enjoyed batting at number 5 is I don't have to rush back in, have some time to come back and assess the situation of the game and allow myself bat with the situation demands, if you can read that and you more often do the job for the team."

Team India and Sri Lanka will next meet in the final ODI of the series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes