Top 10 memes as BCCI announces Indian T20I squad for West Indies series 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-men Team India T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against West Indies on Wednesday, July 5. It is the first team selected after Ajit Agarkar took over as selection committee chairman.

Veteran players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja are not part of the squad yet again as the selectors persist with youngsters. Hardik Pandya will once again lead the side in the series, with World number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy.

Sanju Samson came back into the side after missing the previous series due to injury issues. The IPL 2023 performers did get a look in, as selectors handed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma maiden call-ups in the T20I side.

KKR star batter Rinku Singh, unfortunately, could not get a chance even after performing exceedingly well in IPL 2023. In the bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan are back in the scheme of things after a while.

Team India T20I Squad for series vs West Indies: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Fans were excited to witness a couple of fresh players in the Indian squad and appreciated the selectors for doing a decent job. However, the selectors also faced the ire of a few fans for ignoring players like Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad. They expressed all these reactions in the form of intriguing memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

The complete schedule for the 5-match T20I series between India and West Indies

August 3 (Thursday): 1st T20I, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (8:00 pm IST)

August 6 (Sunday): 2nd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 pm IST)

August 8 (Tuesday): 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 pm IST)

August 12 (Saturday): 4th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 pm IST)

August 13 (Sunday): 5th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 pm IST)

