Top 10 memes after India's victory against Pakistan in the ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023

The Indian Women's T20 team began their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 journey with an impressive win over Pakistan at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12.

Pakistan Women's team captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and chose to bat first in the pressure contest earlier in the evening. Maroof (68*) led the side from the front with a brilliant half-century and anchored the innings perfectly.

Ayesha Naseem (43* off 25 balls) played a blinder in the middle-order. She provided an explosive finish to Pakistan's innings, propelling them to 149/4 in 20 overs.

India then found themselves in a tricky position with 93/3 on the board in 13.3 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh joined hands at this juncture to stabilize things with their match-defining 58-run partnership.

Nashra Sandhu (2/15) bowled exceptionally well and kept Pakistan in the game for the majority of the contest by dismissing key batters like Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur (16). However, Rodriguez and Ghosh held their composure and produced a big finish in the death overs to win India the game by seven wickets.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said:

"It was a good game. Palistan played really well but at the end of the day we wanted to win this game. Richa and Jemi played really well. Very sensible batting form them. All the players are keen to do well for the team. Whoever is getting an opportunity is pushing themselves."

She added:

"Every match is important for us no matter who we are playing. It was a good game and the crowd was fantastic today. The things that didn't go well, we have to work on them. We have to keep doing the right things in the nets also - that's very important."

Fans react after Jemimah Rodriguez and Richa Ghosh power India to a win against Pakistan in ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023

The match between the two arch-rivals thoroughly entertained the fans on Sunday and lived up to its billing. Fans were elated after witnessing India's victory in the closely-fought encounter. They expressed their reactions by sharing intriguing memes on social media platforms after the game.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08

#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2023 What a win for Indian women's cricket team. What a knock, Well played Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues vs Pakistan. What a win for Indian women's cricket team. What a knock, Well played Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues vs Pakistan.#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2023 https://t.co/iNnZtfKcgC

Kriitii 🌌 @mistakrii Virat Kohli appreciating Jemimah Rodrigues for her half century against Pakistan in T20 world cup: Virat Kohli appreciating Jemimah Rodrigues for her half century against Pakistan in T20 world cup: https://t.co/QyleKofvlc

UmdarTamker @UmdarTamker The supergirls : Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh. Take a bow The supergirls : Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh. Take a bow 🙏 https://t.co/5edmx33JFv

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will next face West Indies Women on February 15, Wednesday, in their second Group B match at the same venue.

