Top 10 memes after Virat Kohli kicks off 2023 with the player of the series award against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli kicked off the new year with a bang by bagging the player of the series award against Sri Lanka on Sunday, January 15. Kohli (166*) hit a magnificent century in the final ODI and laid the platform for Team India's massive 317-run victory. He also won the player of the match award in the 3rd ODI.

It was his second century of the series, as he also hit one in the first game. Virat Kohli has accumulated 283 runs across three ODI matches this series at an average of 141.50 and a strike rate of 137.38 and looked in ominous touch throughout.

It was a welcome sign for cricket fans to witness Kohli back in his old run-scoring spree, with the ODI World Cup scheduled in India later this year. The 34-year-old batter endured a lean patch over the last few years, where he also went without scoring a hundred in international cricket for more than a thousand days. However, Kohli made a stunning comeback from that rut by notching up three centuries in his last four ODI innings.

Fans were elated by Virat Kohli's strong batting performances in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. They took to social media to heap praise on the stalwart through intriguing memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"The mindset is always to help the team and bat for as long as possible"- Virat Kohli after his 166* in 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka

Speaking at the post-match presentation of the 3rd ODI, Virat Kohli opened up that he always keeps the team's interests ahead of personal milestones. The Indian stalwart also revealed that he usually aims to bat as long as possible to help India reach a strong position.

Shedding light on his batting approach, Virat Kohli said:

"The mindset is always to help the team and bat for as long as possible, put the team in strong positions, and eventually when you play with the situation and demands of the game, then you end up making the difference. That's obviously been the case with me. I've always played for the right reasons, helped the team as much as possible and then eventually, ended up being the difference a lot of the times."

He added:

"It's just the intent and playing for the right reasons. Ever since I took a long break, I've been feeling good about my game. I don't have that desperation anymore to get to a milestone. For me, it's just about enjoying my batting and helping the team as much as I can.

