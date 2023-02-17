Top 10 Prithvi Shaw memes after a few fans reportedly attacked his friends' car for refusing a selfie

2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning Indian captain Prithvi Shaw was recently involved in an unfortunate incident with fans. The incident occurred when a group of fans reportedly asked for pictures with the Indian batter while he was out with friends near Mumbai Airport.

Shaw obliged and clicked a couple of pictures with them before deciding to leave. It did not sit well with the fans, who wanted to click more pictures. After Shaw's refusal, they reportedly attacked his friend's car in which he was traveling with a baseball. Prithvi Shaw tried to defend himself and the car by tackling the baseball attack from the female fan.

You can catch a glimpse of the incident below:

It later came to light that a formal complaint was lodged against two fans, Shobit Gupta and Sapna Gill. However, they refuted the charges and went on to accuse Shaw of assaulting them in the first place. The report stated that Sapna was kept in the Oshiwara police station.

Indian cricket fans took note of the incident on social media platforms and were disappointed to see Prithvi Shaw's name in a controversial dispute. They drew a parallel between him and Vinod Kambli as they felt Shaw was also ruining his cricketing career and not realizing his full potential with the bat. Fans expressed such reactions in the form of intriguing memes.

"I see him opening the batting in 2024"- Gautam Gambhir feels Prithvi Shaw will open for the Indian T20I side during the T20 World Cup

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Match Point' recently, Gautam Gambhir vouched for Prithvi Shaw's inclusion as an opener in the Indian T20I playing XI. He opined that the 23-year-old youngster might don the role of opener if selectors decide to move on from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the shortest format.

Gambhir said:

"I feel you have got to give him an opportunity and you have to give him a longer rope, especially in the T20 format, because I see him opening the batting in 2024 if the selectors have started to look beyond Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma."

Prithvi Shaw made a comeback into the Indian T20I squad during the three-match T20I series against New Zealand last month. However, he only warmed the bench throughout the series as team management persisted with the opening combination of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan.

