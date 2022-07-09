ENG vs IND 2022: Top 10 Virat Kohli memes after his failure in the second T20I in Edgbaston

Virat Kohli's dry run in international cricket continued on Saturday (July 9) as he endured a dismal outing in the second T20I against England at Edgbaston. In a bid to play aggressively, the talismanic batter tried to play a lofted shot and miscued, which led to his dismissal in the seventh over of the first innings after scoring just a single run off three deliveries.

With each passing match, pressure will now keep mounting on team management and Virat Kohli as attacking middle-order batters like Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson await in the wings.

Fans react to Virat Kohli's failure in the second T20I

Indian cricket fans took note of Kohli's disappointing knock in the second T20I and felt that sacrificing in-form Deepak Hooda for him was not a great choice. They expressed similar sentiments on social media platforms through some interesting memes targeting the former Indian captain.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Sagar Arora @sagarcasm181 #Kohli #viratKohli When sunil gavaskar said : inhone to lockdown mein bas anushka ki gendo se practice ki hai When sunil gavaskar said : inhone to lockdown mein bas anushka ki gendo se practice ki hai 💀😂 #Kohli #viratKohli https://t.co/arRMUkuCUP

PK45 🇮🇳𓃵 @Vitamin_purutin

Because you are 'Virat kohli'!!

#ViratKohli When you know you won't be droppedBecause you are 'Virat kohli'!! When you know you won't be dropped Because you are 'Virat kohli'!!#ViratKohli https://t.co/g24mUe9RKR

salil @Salil150 #ViratKohli

Virat kohli on his way to do his duty by advertisment so people can by mrf for their safe ride, virat khli supermacy Virat kohli on his way to do his duty by advertisment so people can by mrf for their safe ride, virat khli supermacy #ViratKohliVirat kohli on his way to do his duty by advertisment so people can by mrf for their safe ride, virat khli supermacy❤ https://t.co/EU5tl8DHzP

"We were up to the challenge and were clinical in what we wanted to do"- Rohit Sharma after a series-clinching win at Edgbaston

After a comprehensive 49-run victory in the second T20I, Team India captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged that his side delivered a collective effort in the batting as well as bowling departments in this series, which led to their success. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sharma reviewed the team's performance and said:

"I think we all know how good they are as a team, wherever they go, not just in England. We were upto the challenge and were clinical in what we wanted to do and were clinical with the bat and the ball. When you win games it's always nice."

Rohit Sharma then revealed that he desires to give opportunities to players warming the bench after discussing with the coaching staff before the third T20I. He continued:

"We do want to give the guys on the bench some chances but I'll go and have a chat with the coach on what he thinks. If needed we'll make some changes. (Going well ahead for the T20 World Cup?) Fingers crossed, we're moving in the right direction.

"The only red flag I see is we shouldn't get carried away by these performances. We need to keep performing this way."

Trent Bridge will host the third and final T20I on July 10 (Sunday). The match will commence at 7:00 PM (IST).

