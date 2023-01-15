Top 10 Virat Kohli memes after his majestic 166* powers India to 390/5 in the 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli notched up his 46th ODI century in the final game against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. Courtesy of his splendid knock, the Men in Blue put on a mammoth total of 390/5 after choosing to bat first.

Rohit Sharma (42) and Shubman Gill gave Team India a brisk start with their 95-run opening stand in 15.2 overs. The duo began watchfully as only four runs came off the first three overs. After getting their eye in, Rohit and Gill hit a flurry of boundaries and took the attack to the opposition.

Rohit Sharma looked in great touch but failed to convert his start as he perished in the 16th over trying to hit big against Chamika Karunaratne. Virat Kohli (166*) came in and played a majestic knock to power India to a mammoth total, building upon the start of the openers. Shubman Gill (116) also hit his second ODI century and put on a match-defining 131-run partnership.

It was the third century for Virat Kohli in his last four ODI matches. Fans were elated to witness a vintage ODI knock from the right-hander and expressed those emotions by sharing intriguing memes on Twitter and Instagram.

"As a kid, I watched him growing up"- Shubman Gill on batting along with Virat Kohli in 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Young Indian batter Shubman Gill opened up about how he grew up watching Virat Kohli's batting. He stated that he enjoyed the experience of batting alongside the iconic player on Sunday. The opening batter also revealed that he wants to learn the art of converting hundreds into big ones from Kohli.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Gill said:

"It's amazing what he does. As a kid, I watched him growing up. Seeing him live and to witness one more ODI century, going on to score 150 runs, it's just incredible what he does. (Learnings from him) Once you get a start, how to convert it into big scores. Once you get a hundred, how to convert those into 150-160s. There's definitely a lot to learn for all the batters."

Do you think Kohli is back to his best in the ODI format? Sound off in the comments section.

