Top 7 sides of 2023 World Cup to compete in 2025 Champions Trophy

The top seven teams at the end of the league stage of the ongoing 2023 World Cup in India will qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Hosts Pakistan have already qualified for the eight-team tournament.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the qualification system for the 2025 Champions Trophy was approved by the ICC board in 2021 when the competition returned as one of the eight men's global tournaments set to take place in the 2024-31 cycle. However, the development has come as a surprise to some of the participants and non-participants of the 2023 World Cup, as they weren't aware of this stipulation.

It also means that full-member teams like West Indies, Ireland, and Zimbabwe won't even have the opportunity to qualify for the 2025 edition in Pakistan, having not made it to the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 2013 and 2017 editions saw top-eight sides in the ICC rankings at a specific date compete in the tournament.

England at risk of missing the 2025 Champions Trophy

Defending world champions England could miss the tournament in Pakistan in 2025, given they are currently standing at No. 10 in the World Cup points table. They have won only one of their five matches in the tournament so far.

England, led by Eoin Morgan, had a golden opportunity to win the 2017 Champions Trophy amid their white-ball revolution. However, their run ended in the semi-finals at the hands of eventual champions Pakistan.

Bangladesh, who have lost five matches out of six in the ongoing World Cup, could also miss out on the tournament. Notably, Bangladesh captain and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had highlighted the Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenario multiple times. After the loss to the Netherlands, the veteran all-rounder said:

"I mean, not the semi-final hope. It is not a semi-final possibility. At least, do a little better. Suppose, you have to be in the [top] ranking 8 if you want to play in the Champions Trophy. So, there are still three matches left considering that in mind."

Pakistan beat India by 180 runs in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval.