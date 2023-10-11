"Top three got their tempo absolutely spot on" - Nasser Hussain on England's big win over Bangladesh in 2023 World Cup fixture

Former England captain Nasser Hussain felt the national team's top three batters maintained a perfect tempo during their win over Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup game on Tuesday. Hussain observed that Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, and Joe Root played orthodox shots instead of slogging them.

England bounced back in style from their comprehensive defeat to New Zealand with a 137-run victory over Bangladesh in Dharamshala. Malan hit a swashbuckling 140, while Bairstow and Root hit brisk half-centuries, guiding their side to 364 in 50 overs.

In his column for The Daily Mail, the 55-year-old wrote:

"I thought the England top three got their tempo absolutely spot on here in Dharamshala. Without really slogging at any stage, Bairstow, Malan and Root were exceptional, playing proper cricket shots. And it set up the bounce-back win that England needed after defeat to New Zealand."

Hussain was also impressed by how well Reece Topley made the ball talk and praised Jos Buttler for giving confidence to Chris Woakes.

"On his recall, Reece Topley was magnificent with the new ball at the other end, bowling that bail-trimming length, and getting the ball to swing and bounce from his extra height. And it was exceptionally good captaincy from Buttler, a) giving Topley a couple of slips up front and b) keeping Woakes going when short of form and confidence."

Topley, who replaced Moeen Ali in the line-up, dented Bangladesh by dismissing three out of the top four batters. The left-arm seamer picked up his 4th later in the innings by dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim.

Nasser Hussain tips Moeen Ali to play against India:

The Chennai-born cricketer reckons England should drop Liam Livingstone for Moeen Ali on what is likely to be a turner in Lucknow against India. He added:

"Hopefully this progression will be carried on against Afghanistan on Sunday and into games against nations after that. England’s ongoing selection dilemma has come down to a choice between the spin-bowling all-rounders Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone. On a big spinning pitch, which you could get against India in Lucknow in a fortnight, I would go with the better spinner which is Moeen."

The defending champions will next face Afghanistan on Sunday in Delhi.