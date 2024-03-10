"Totally finished" - Fans react as Steve Smith, the opener, fails again in NZ vs AUS 2nd Test

Steve Smith once again failed to deliver against New Zealand, this time on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, March 10.

The right-handed batter departed for nine runs off 25 balls as the Aussies lost their first wicket for 15 runs. The opener scored 11 runs in the first innings.

The dismissal came during the eighth over of Australia’s second innings. Matt Henry bowled a straight delivery that hit Steve Smith on the front pad, and the on-field umpire gave it out. Smith contested the decision but was absolutely plumb as the ball tracking showed three reds.

Smith has been poor with the bat, barring his unbeaten 91 against the West Indies, since opening for Australia in Tests. His scores read 12, 11*, 6, 91*, 31, duck, 11 and 9 (today).

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) had mixed reactions to Steve Smith’s disappointing run as an opener in Tests. One user wrote:

"It's very sad to see someone like Smith struggling in Test Cricket, don't know why but I think Smith is totally finished."

Here are a few more reactions:

Australia’s top order, including Steve Smith, blown away in run chase vs New Zealand

Australia's top order was blown away in the second innings of the second Test against New Zealand. Apart from Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja departed for scores of 6 (8), 5 (21) and 11 (24), respectively.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 77/4, with Travis Head (17 off 39) and Mitchell Marsh (run-a-ball 27) at the crease. The visitors need 202 more runs to win the game. Matt Henry and Ben Sears picked up two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Batting first, New Zealand were bundled out for 162, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Josh Hazlewood, while Mitchell Starc bagged three wickets. Tom Latham top scored with 38 off 69 deliveries.

In response, Australia put up 256 in their first innings, courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne’s 90 off 147 balls. Matt Henry starred with the ball for the hosts, returning with figures of 7/67.

In the second innings, the Kiwis posted 372 to set up a 279-run target for Australia. Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham, and Kane Williamson chipped in with 82 (153), 73 (168) and 51 (107), respectively.

For Australia, Pat Cummins led from the front, bagging four wickets, while Nathan Lyon picked up three.

