"Tough & lot’s of learning"- Rishabh Pant reflects on 2023

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant recently reflected on his life in 2023 through a reply to a post on social media platform X. The youngster revealed that he has gone through a tough time but has learnt a lot from it.

It has been a mentally and physically testing year for the flamboyant cricketer who has had to stay on the sidelines and recover. He suffered severe injuries in a car accident just before the beginning of 2023. Pant underwent surgery and received treatment in hospital before being asked to rest at home for another couple of months.

He is currently doing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. Over the past year, he missed the WTC 2023 final, the ODI World Cup, and the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). It is still unclear when he will be able to make his much-anticipated return.

Amidst his recovery, Pant reviewed his life in 2023 in a single sentence while reacting to a post on X. You can watch it below:

"Tough & lot’s of learning."

"MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are very close"- Deep Dasgupta picks a surprising player as future CSK captain

Former Indian player Deep Dasgupta recently opined that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might sign Rishabh Pant going into the next mega auction and look at him as MS Dhoni's potential replacement in the team.

Dasgupta pointed out that Pant and Dhoni share a great bond and have a similar approach to the game, which might influence CSK management to make the move. In a video on his official X handle, Deep Dasgupta said:

"Don’t be surprised if they get Rishabh Pant by IPL 2025. MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are very close. Obviously, Rishabh adores MS, and MS also likes him very much. They spend a lot of time together.

Dasgupta added:

"Their connection and Rishabh’s thinking are very similar, considering he is very attacking and positive. He’s always talking about winning and what not."

Dhoni guided CSK to yet another IPL title in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

