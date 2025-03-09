"Toughest match India plays" - Famous astrologer predicts winner of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Famous astrologer Sumit Bajaj expects the 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand to be the Men in Blue's toughest contest in the tournament so far. The summit clash is set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Predicting the result of the highly anticipated encounter, Bajaj said India are likely to win the coveted trophy under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. He suggested that his prophecy was based on the captain's horoscope.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Bajaj wrote:

"India is likely to lift the Champions Trophy under the leadership of Captain Rohit Sharma. Lets cheer & pray for India! However, this may be one of the toughest match India plays in the CT."

In an earlier post, Bajaj opined that Sharma should elect to bat first if India win the toss in the final. Indicating that the first 25 minutes of the bat are going to be favorable for the India captain, he wrote:

"Rohit Sharma should look to bat first after winning the toss tomorrow in the Champions Trophy Final at Dubai. First 25 mins very favorable for Hitman to reach quick 30, 45 or 67-68 & wish he hits a BIG one!"

India are unbeaten in the 2025 Champions Trophy. India and New Zealand faced off against each other in the group stage. Rohit Sharma and company claimed a 44-run win in the clash, courtesy of Varun Chakaravarthy's five-wicket haul. The Blackcaps were bowled out for 205 while chasing a 250-run target in Dubai.

"Wishes to Virat Kohli as well for some record and just about fifty" - Sumit Bajaj ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Sumit Bajaj also predicted that Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli could break a record during the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He also picked top-order batter Shubman Gill and all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the players who could shine in the game.

He wrote on X:

"Shubman Gill & Hardik Pandya - Eye for key performance from India Gill however hope he overcomes the scare in the initial times for catch drop/umpires call/run out to move towards good score. Wishes to Virat Kohli as well for some record and just about fifty."

Bajaj gained a lot of attention on social media after correctly predicting that Kohli could emerge as the leading run-getter at the 2023 ODI World Cup. Furthermore, he also rightly forecasted the ace batter breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting the most ODI centuries during the showpiece event.

