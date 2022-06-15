"Travel Buddies" - Shreyas Iyer shares glimpses from his journey to Rajkot for the 4th T20I vs South Africa

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has shared a couple of photos from their journey to Rajkot for the fourth T20I against South Africa, which is scheduled to take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

The Men in Blue kept themselves afloat in the series, beating the Proteas by 48 runs in the third game on Tuesday, 14 June. The bowlers produced a well-rounded effort to defend 179 runs and bounce back after two consecutive defeats in the five-match T20I series.

After a confident victory, the hosts left for their next destination. Shreyas shared a couple of photos on his Instagram stories from the journey alongside Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya.

Shreyas has had a decent series with the bat so far. He scored 36 in the first match and followed it up with a 40 in the second. However, the 27-year-old failed to get going in the last fixture, scoring only 14 runs.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain will be disappointed not to convert the starts and stake a claim in the middle order in the absence of senior cricketers.

With two games still to go in the series, the right-handed batter will hope to make the most of the opportunity and put big scores under his belt.

Shreyas Iyer will lose his spot when Kohli and Suryakumar return - Wasim Jaffer

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

#INDvSA #INDvsSA Shreyas Iyer’s nightmare against pacers continues, he goes for 40 off 35 balls. Very poor innings Shreyas Iyer’s nightmare against pacers continues, he goes for 40 off 35 balls. Very poor innings 👎#INDvSA #INDvsSA

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer feels Shreyas will struggle to retain his berth in the playing XI when the likes of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav return to the side.

The 44-year-old believes feels that unless Shreyas scores big in the last two matches, he will have to warm the benches.

In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo after the third match, Jaffer stated:

"I think, yes. Suryakumar Yadav, if he's fit, walks into Team India and Virat Kohli will be back at No. 3 as well so unless he shows really great form, Shreyas Iyer will lose his spot."

While Kohli has been rested for the series ahead of the fifth Test against England, Suryakumar is out of action with an injury. He is expected to return when the selectors sit down to pick the squads for the limited-overs series' against Ireland and England.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far