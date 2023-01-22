Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has not only wowed fans with his on-field heroics, but he has also kept them entertained with his social media antics.

He was back at it again, this time with a gender-swapped picture of Kuldeep Yadav. Chahal shared an Instagram story on Sunday, January 22, in which he used a filter to transform his teammate into a lady.

The picture was taken during a flight when the Men in Blue traveled to Indore for the upcoming third and final fixture of the ongoing three-match home ODI series against New Zealand.

Screenshot of Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story.

Notably, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series thanks to their stunning victories in the first two encounters. The third match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

Following the completion of the 50-over rubber, the two nations will battle it out in a three-match T20I series, starting on Friday, January 27.

Yuzvendra Chahal was last seen in action during India's ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month

Yuzvendra Chahal has struggled to perform consistently of late, with many deeming the bowler's recent outings underwhelming.

He failed to get a place in India's playing XI for the first two matches of the New Zealand ODI series. The wrist-spinner was last seen in action earlier this month against Sri Lanka.

Chahal conceded 58 runs from his full quota of 10 overs while picking up a single wicket during the ODI series opener. He injured his shoulder while fielding during the contest and was unavailable for selection for the second game.

Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced Chahal in the side, was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the encounter. The left-arm spinner bagged three scalps and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Chahal has been one of India's top performers with the ball in white-ball cricket in recent years. His form will be key for Rohit Sharma and Co., as he is expected to play a major role for the side at this year's 50-over World Cup.

He was the leading wicket-taker for India in 2022, finishing with 44 wickets in 35 matches. The talented spinner was also the Purple Cap winner in last year's Indian Premier League.

