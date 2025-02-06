Travis Head comes up with another intriguing celebration after dismissing Kamindu Mendis in SL vs AUS 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Australia's Travis Head has once again found himself in the spotlight for an intriguing celebration. The 31-year-old came up with a unique celebration after claiming the wicket of Kamindu Mendis on Day 1 (Thursday, February 6) of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

Head dismissed Mendis for 13 in the final ball of the 46th over. It was a flighted delivery outside the off-stum from the part-time spinner. The southpaw went for a cut shot but ended up edging it straight to Steve Smith in the slip cordon.

After providing his team with the breakthrough, Head celebrated interestingly by shaking his bowling hand.

Here's a video of the celebration:

It is worth mentioning that Travis Head grabbed headlines for his celebration after Rishabh Pant's wicket in the Melbourne Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Following the wicket of the dangerous batter, Head made a quirky gesture with his hand and finger.

Head's celebration sparked a big controversy and the Australian batter was slammed by many for the gesture. However, during an interview, he clarified that the celebration actually meant a 'finger on the ice'.

Australia captain Pat Cummins also shared details of the celebration in a post-match interview. He stated that it was a joke that started when Head, after getting a wicket, put his finger in an ice bucket and walked in front of veteran spinner Nathan Lyon.

Travis Head scored a quickfire half-century in Test series opener against Sri Lanka

Playing as an opener in the first Test against Sri Lanka, Travis Head notched up a fine half-century for Australia in the first innings. The left-handed batter hit 10 fours and one six, finishing with 57 runs off 40 balls.

His entertaining knock ended after he perished to left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. Head's opening partner Usman Khawaja stole the show by slamming a stunning 232-run knock. Stand-in skipper Steve Smith and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis also hit centuries in the innings, amassing 141 and 102 runs, respectively.

Australia won the contest by an innings and 242 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. It was Sri Lanka's biggest defeat in their Test cricket history.

