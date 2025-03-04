Travis Head hits Mohammad Shami for 3 successive fours in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Australia opening batter Travis Head unleashed a flurry of boundaries against Team India pacer Mohammad Shami after a scratchy start to his innings in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. The left-handed opener started to get a move on in the first powerplay at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

Ad

Travis Head struggled initially while dealing with the pace and bounce of the surface, which is vastly difference to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where Australia have been playing so far. The explosive batter was tottering on one run off 11 deliveries, before he found some momentum.

Head scored successive boundaries off Hardik Pandya in the fourth over, which included a six over deep square leg. The batter continued to accelerate, taking on Shami in the following over for three consecutive fours. He carved through the off-side for the first boundary.

Ad

Trending

What followed was a stroke of luck, as an inside edge evaded the stumps and snuck past KL Rahul to bring another boundary. The next delivery, Head picked the gap in the off-side infield to perfection yet again to notch the third boundary on the trot.

Have a look at the stream of boundaries right here (from 00:24 mark):

Ad

Mohammad Shami's first spell yielded Cooper Connolly's wicket, and kept Head in check initially. However, the right-arm pacer was taken for runs in the latter part of his spell as his figures read 1-17 after three overs.

Travis Head departs after scoring 39 runs off 33 deliveries in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

The explosive batter continued his carnage, taking on the first spinner introduced into the attack - Kuldeep Yadav. However, the batter perished inside the first powerplay itself after succumbing to Varun Chakaravarthy in the ninth over. Head surprisingly tried to take on the mystery spinner from the word go, but ended up chipping the ball straight to Shubman Gill at long off.

As of writing, the pair of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are out in the middle as spin has been introduced from both ends. The score reads 70-2 after 13 overs in the first innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback