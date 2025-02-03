"Travis Head does it, Virender Sehwag used to do it" - Indian spin legend makes massive statement on Abhishek Sharma after IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh predicted young batter Abhishek Sharma to break into the Test side in the future after his heroics in the final T20I against England in Mumbai. The 24-year-old smashed his second T20I century in only 17 games, reaching the milestone off just 37 deliveries - the second fastest by an Indian batter.

Abhishek's swashbuckling knock included 13 maximums and seven boundaries, propelling India to a massive total of 247/9 in 20 overs. The Men in Blue eventually won the game by 150 runs to seal the five-match series 4-1.

Talking about Abhishek on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan felt the left-hander possesses the skills to take the game away from the opposition quickly, similar to Virender Sehwag and Travis Head.

"On his day, he just takes the game away. Travis Head does it, Virender Sehwag used to do it, Viv Richards used to do it. These kind of players are the ones who take the game forward. Today or tomorrow, his chance will come in Test cricket. You always need a player of the Sehwag mold in Test cricket who comes, smashes, and takes the game away. That can be Abhishek Sharma," said Harbhajan [Via Hindustan Times].

He added:

"He can play, banda todta hai usme bhi (he smashes in that format as well). He is captain of Punjab (in the Ranji Trophy)."

Abhishek Sharma has played 17 T20Is for India since his debut last year, averaging 33.43 at an incredible strike rate of 193.84 with two centuries.

However, his first-class record for Punjab is far from impressive, with an average of only 30.60 in 24 outings.

"Maybe in about six months we will see these three playing permanently for India in white-ball cricket" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh wished for a young Indian top three in the upcoming months [Credit: Getty]

Harbhajan Singh wished Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill could form India's top three in white-ball cricket in the next few months.

While Gill has played for India in all three formats, Jaiswal has not featured in an ODI yet, having played in Tests and T20Is. Meanwhile, Abhishek has only played T20Is for India.

"I am really looking forward to that period when they will be India's top 3 [Gill, Jaiswal and Abhishek]. What a batting lineup that will be and those days are not too far away. Maybe in about six months we will see these three playing permanently for India in white-ball cricket," said Harbhajan.

Jaiswal has been picked in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad, resulting in the belief that the in-form left-hander should join Gill as an all-format player for India moving forward.

