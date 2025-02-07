Travis Head perishes for 21 while attempting a big shot in SL vs AUS 2025 2nd Test [Watch] 

Australia batter Travis Head was dismissed for 21 runs off 22 deliveries in the first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Friday, February 7. Promoted to the top of the order for the second game in a row, the left-handed batter struck a few flashy boundaries against the new ball before losing his wicket.

Sri Lanka stretched their first innings total to 257 on Day 2 before Beau Webster took a sharp catch in the slip cordon to end the proceedings. Head, who had scored a quickfire fifty in the first Test, embraced a similar approach to take on Lahiru Kumara in the early stages.

Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva surprisingly introduced himself into the attack from the other end, over the two frontline off-spinners in the side. Soon enough, spin took charge from both ends as Nishan Peiris was also brought on.

Trending

The move paid off as Head departed while charging at Peiris in the seventh over. He could only edge it to slip after being beaten on flight and turn. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

Travis Head's knock included three boundaries and his dismissal reduced Australia to 32-1 in the first innings.

Spinners continue their dominance as Marnus Labuschagne follows Travis Head into the dressing room in SL vs AUS 2025 2nd Test

The pressure on Marnus Labuschagne has increased considerably after yet another poor outing. The right-handed batter, whose place was under threat ahead of the second Test, was trapped LBW by Prabath Jayasuriya just an over after Travis Head's wicket.

Labuschange reviewed, but the on-field umpire's decision was upheld. The right-handed batter scored only four runs off six deliveries.

Australia now have the senior pair of Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja out in the middle, battling against the spinners. At the time of writing, the score read 49-2 after 11 overs, with the visitors trailing by 208 runs on Day 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️