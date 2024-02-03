Travis Head released from ODI and T20 squads against West Indies ahead of New Zealand tour

Cricket Australia has released Travis Head from the ODI and T20I squads to face the West Indies. Right-arm seamer Josh Hazlewood has been added to the squad fot the remaining two one-dayers against the West Indies, on February 3 in Sydney and February 6 in Canberra.

The other change to the squad includes resting Xavier Bartlett from the second ODI as the management supervises his workload amid three ODIs in five days following his back injury last year.

The right-arm seamer shone on his debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, taking four wickets to help Australia bowl the West Indies out for 231. Spencer Johnson will join the squad for the third ODI in Canberra as cover, but Bartlett is expected to be available.

Meanwhile, Hazlewood is among the all-format seamers rested for the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies ahead of the New Zealand tour following a busy summer.

Jake Fraser-McGurk likely to debut in Travis Head's absence

Jake Fraser-McGurk

With the explosive Head rested from the final two ODIs, the door is open for the young Jake Fraser-McGurk to make his first international appearance.

Considered a Glenn Maxwell-type player, the 21-year-old hammered a century off 29 deliveries during the Marsh One-day Cup for South Australia against Victoria in October 2023, breaking AB de Villiers' record.

He also performed decently in the 2023-24 Big Bash League, managing 257 runs in nine games, striking at 158.64. Head, meanwhile, had an underwhelming week, registering a king pair during Australia's stunning defeat to the West Indies in Brisbane as the tourists levelled the two-Test series.

Although the left-hnder smashed a boundary off the first ball of the innings in the opening ODI against the West Indies, he was caught behind a few balls later for 4. The South Australian will hope for the short break to benefit him ahead of the New Zealand tour.

