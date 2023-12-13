Travis Head returns as vice-captain as Australia lock in their playing XI for 1st Test against Pakistan

Travis Head has been appointed as the Australian team's co-vice-captain as Pat Cummins announced a strong playing XI ahead of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth, starting on Thursday, December 14. Nathan Lyon returns for Todd Murphy in the only change made by the hosts from the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval earlier this year.

Head is coming off a match-winning hundred against hosts India in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The southpaw was also in scintillating form during the subsequent five-match T20I series, which Australia lost by a 4-1 margin. Despite Head's return to the vice-captaincy role, Steve Smith remains the first choice to take charge as captain in Cummins' absence.

Cummins will reunite with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc after the three ace pacers played an integral role in Australia's World Cup final triumph. As a result, Lance Morris has to wait for his Test debut. While David Warner has kept his place, Mitchell Marsh won the battle with Cameron Green for the all-rounder's spot.

Australia XI for 1st Test: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Pat Cummins confirms Usman Khawaja will not wear shoes with Palestine slogans

In another major development, Cummins has confirmed that opener Usman Khawaja will not wear shoes that contain pro-Palestine slogans, contrary to earlier reports.

While the skipper stated that the team supports Khawaja's personal beliefs, Cummins feels the need to abide by the ICC regulations.

"I spoke to him briefly and he said he won't be. It drew the attention to the ICC rules, which I don't know if Uzzie was across beforehand. I know the ICC rules are quite specific to writing. Uzzie doesn't want to make too big of a fuss. On his shoes he had, 'all lives are equal'. I think that's not very divisive," Cummins was quoted as saying by Perth Now.

Australia are also the reigning World Test Champions (WTC), having beaten India in the final last year.