"That is going to be the moment for me" - Sanjay Manjrekar picks the phase that could define IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal between India and Australia could be decided on the basis of how much time Travis Head spends at the crease. Manjrekar feels had Head is one guy that the Men in Blue would want back in the dressing room very early.

India will take on Australia in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. The Men in Blue topped Group A, while the Aussies finished second in Group B.

Team India will head into the semifinals against Australia as favorites. While Rohit Sharma and co. are in great form, Australia are without a number of their big names. However, Manjrekar reckons that opener Head remains the biggest threat for India in the semifinals. He told ESPNcricinfo:

"Somebody get Travis Head out, whoever that is. He is one guy that India will really want back in the dressing room very quickly. That is going to be the moment for me. Travis Head."

Head smashed a hundred in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against India in Ahmedabad to lift the Aussies to a six-wicket victory. Earlier, in the year, he also scored a ton against India in the final of the World Test Championship.

During the same debate on ESPNcricinfo, former India captain Anil Kumble picked the battle between maverick Aussie batter Glenn Maxwell and Indian spinners as the one to watch out for. He stated:

"I think it's going to be the middle phase. I think with Maxwell and Kuleep Yadav or a spinner - Varun Chakravarthy. That would be the biggest thing."

The Men in Blue went in with four spinners in their last group match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Dubai. Leg spinner Chakravarthy replaced pacer Harshit Rana and ended up with figures of 5-42. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked up two scalps, while left-arm spinners Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one scalp each.

"This is not our home, this is Dubai" - Rohit Sharma dismisses undue advantage claims ahead IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Over the last few days, a number of present and former cricketers have claimed that India have got an unfair advantage in the 2025 Champions Trophy since they are playing all their matches in Dubai. However, speaking on the eve of the semifinal, skipper Rohit Sharma dismissed all such claims. He commented:

"In the semi-final, we don't know which pitch is going to be played. Yes, we don't know which pitch is going to be played in the semi-final. But whatever happens, we have to adapt and see what is happening. We will play on that. This is not our home, this is Dubai. So, we don't play so many matches here. This is new for us too."

As per reports, a fresh pitch will be used for the India vs Australia 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4.

