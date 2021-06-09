Trent Boult likely to return for Edgbaston Test

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult is in line to make a comeback to the Black Caps playing XI in the second Test against England in Edgbaston. Boult joined the squad in the UK last week, having opted to return home after IPL 2021 was postponed instead of heading straight to England.

Kiwi head coach Gary Stead had indicated that Boult might miss both Tests against England. However, a new quarantine rule in the UK has allowed the left-arm pacer to start training immediately after landing in the country.

As a result, he will be available for selection and New Zealand might be tempted to tinker with their pace attack for the second Test.

Gary Stead update, Birmingham:



- Pace bowlers from Lord’s won’t all play 2nd Test

- Trent Boult available & likely to return

- Mitch Santner ruled out with his cut left index finger

- Kane Williamson’s left elbow injury being monitored & a decision to be made tomorrow#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/2o46zoXWqw — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 8, 2021

Trent Boult's return will bolster the Black Caps' pace attack for the second Test. Veteran fast bowler Tim Southee might be rested ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against India. Southee had an excellent outing in the Lord's Test in which he scalped seven wickets including a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

New Zealand dealt with two injury blows ahead of Edgbaston Test

While Trent Boult's return will boost the Black Caps camp, they have also been dealt with two injury blows. The Kiwis will miss the service of spinner Mitchell Santer, who has suffered a cut on his finger, confirmed Gary Stead. 32-year-old Ajaz Patel might come in the playing XI in Santner's place.

Gary Stead looking ahead at the plans for the second Test at @Edgbaston #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/ti0sg3MJq4 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 7, 2021

Skipper Kane Williamson is also dealing with an elbow injury. Stead admitted that a decision on his availability will be made on the eve of the second Test. The Kiwi management might not risk playing the right-handed batter ahead of the WTC final.

Edgbaston will host the second and final Test between England and New Zealand, which starts on June 10 (Thursday).

