"Trent Boult will be a danger for David Warner" - Aakash Chopra on the AUS vs NZ 2023 World Cup clash

Aakash Chopra reckons Trent Boult and the other Kiwi pacers will be a threat to David Warner in the 2023 World Cup clash between Australia and New Zealand.

The two Trans-Tasman rivals will lock horns in Dharamsala in a day game on Saturday, October 28. While the Black Caps suffered a defeat in their last game against India at the same venue, the Aussies head into the contest on the back of three consecutive wins.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Warner's run-scoring spree might end against New Zealand. He reasoned (8:40):

"Trent Boult will be a danger for David Warner, there is no doubt about that. He has struck two successive centuries, a failure is due. So there is a very good chance that Boult, Matt Henry or Lockie Ferguson dismiss him in this match because Lockie Ferguson is also bowling rockets."

The former India opener reckons Australia might face a dilemma about accommodating Travis Head in their playing XI. He explained (8:05):

"They are seriously thinking about playing Travis Head but they are thinking for whom can they play him. That clarity has not yet come, because if Head comes, they will have to remove Mitchell Marsh from opening. Head will open and everyone's batting order will change slightly."

Chopra expects Mitchell Starc to be at his potent best against the Kiwis. He said:

"Who will go out will also be a question. Batting has finally gathered pace, so it is a dangerous team. In bowling, Mitchell Starc hasn't got his rhythm thus far but he generally gets the rhythm against New Zealand."

Starc has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.48 in the five matches Australia have played. He is their second-highest wicket-taker, with Adam Zampa, who has accounted for 13 dismissals, at the top of the chart.

"He will have to score a few runs" - Aakash Chopra on Devon Conway

Devon Conway was dismissed for a duck against India. [P/C: AP]

While observing that New Zealand might consider bringing in Jimmy Neesham for Mark Chapman, Chopra pointed out that Devon Conway needs to get back to his run-scoring ways. He elaborated (8:55):

"New Zealand, on the other hand - can Jimmy Neesham be played instead of Mark Chapman because he has not been able to do much? Daryl Mitchell struck a century the last time he played on this ground against India. Rachin Ravindra is playing well in any case. Devon Conway has gone a little cold. He will have to score a few runs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Australia as the slight favorites heading into the game. He stated:

"Mitchell Santner is playing well. Glenn Phillips does his job. Tom Latham is a good player. I feel it's a fantastic contest. May the best team win but Australia are looking marginally ahead just because of the momentum and the record. This team has a mighty record."

Chopra also questioned why a big-ticket contest between Australia and New Zealand is being played as a day game. While acknowledging that it is a Saturday, he opined that the broadcaster might still not be too happy.

