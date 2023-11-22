“Try to move on” - Wasim Akram’s message to Indian fans after loss in 2023 World Cup final 

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram had urged Indian fans to move on from the national side’s defeat in the 2023 World Cup final to Australia. Admitting that cricket lovers in India will be hugely disappointed with the result, he reminded them of the joy the cricket team has given the nation over the last month and a half with their fantastic performances.

The Men in Blue went into the 2023 World Cup final against Australia unbeaten. After winning all their nine league matches, they defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India, however, failed to end their ICC title drought, going down to Australia by six wickets in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Akram requested Team India fans to not be too harsh on the cricket team and insisted that they look at the positive side of things.

“I had said this before as well and I am saying it again. Yes, you must be depressed. It’s okay because expectations were such. I also had India as 60 percent favorites because of the form they were in. They played very good cricket and have given a lot of happiness to India fans in the last 1.5 months," he said.

“As Gautam [Gambhir] rightly said, no one feels worse than the players. I have been through this myself after losing the World Cup final. Right now, they need love and support. Criticize in cricketing terms that they went into their shell. But now, in the next couple of days, try to move on,” the 57-year-old added.

Akram was the captain of Pakistan when they lost the 1999 World Cup final to Australia at Lord’s. Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out for 132, a total the Aussies chased down in 20.1 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

Australia were too good for India in 2023 World Cup final

Australia dominated the 2023 World Cup final against India in Ahmedabad. Bowling first after winning the toss, they held the Men in Blue to 240. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc claimed 3/55, while skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood chipped in with two scalps apiece.

Chasing 241, Australia stumbled to 47/3, losing David Warner (7), Mitchell Marsh (15) and Steven Smith (4). However, Travis Head (137 off 120) and Marnus Labuschagne (58* off 110) added 192 for the fourth wicket to ensure victory for their side.