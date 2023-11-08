"Trying to be Maxwell" - Fans react to Joe Root's bizarre dismissal in ENG vs NED 2023 World Cup match

Joe Root's dismal run in the 2023 World Cup continued as he failed to score big against the Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Root was well-set and was batting at 28 off 34 balls. However, he ran out of patience and attempted to play the reverse-scoop. He failed to get any connection, and the ball went through his legs and ultimately crashed onto the stumps.

Following the embarrassing dismissal, several fans took to social media, expressing displeasure over Joe Root's performance.

England won the toss and elected to bat first in the encounter. Joe Root and Dawid Malan put England in a good position with an 85-run partnership for the second wicket. However, he Netherlands powered their way back into the contest by sending back both set batters in quick succession.

Malan delivered an impressive knock, chalking up 87 runs off 74 deliveries before being run out in the 22nd over.

England eye a spot in 2025 Champions Trophy after a disastrous 2023 World Cup campaign

Defending champions England failed to live up to the fans' expectations during the ongoing 2023 World Cup in India. With just a solitary win to their name from seven games, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

England will aim to bag wins in their last two encounters, as it's not just about pride, or avoiding the wooden spoon. Their chances to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy hang by a thread, given that only the top eight teams of the tournament, including hosts Pakistan, will make it to the ICC event.

Winning their last two encounters will help Jos Buttler and company finish with six points. The best they can do is finish seventh. However, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, or the Netherlands winning their remaining fixtures would make it tougher for England.