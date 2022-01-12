"Tu kya India jaara hai" - Suryakumar Yadav trolls Yuzvendra Chahal over social media caption

Team India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav recently poked fun at teammate Yuzvendra Chahal over a caption on his recent social media post.

The celebrated leg-spinner recently posted a group picture alongside his teammates from the plane before they left for South Africa. Along with him, Suryakumar, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan, among others, were present in the picture.

He captioned it with an emoji of an airplane with the Indian flag.

The post went viral as soon as it surfaced on the internet. Many fans liked Chahal's post and also left a couple of comments. However, it was Suryakumar Yadav's comment that attracted the most attention.

Pulling the Haryana-born cricketer's leg over his caption, the batter from Mumbai wrote:

"Tu kya India jaara hai 😂" (Are you going to India).

Meanwhile, the cricketers will undergo a three-day isolation and undergo a couple of RT-PCR tests before joining the remaining squad. They will take part in the three-match ODI series, which kicks off on January 19.

Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini added to India's ODI squad alongside Chahal and Co.

BCCI @BCCI



More details here - #SAvIND NEWS - Jayant Yadav & Navdeep Saini added to ODI squad for series against South Africa.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS - Jayant Yadav & Navdeep Saini added to ODI squad for series against South Africa.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #SAvIND https://t.co/d14T9j3PgJ

All-rounder Jayant Yadav and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have been added to India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against the Proteas.

Jayant has been added as a replacement for Washington Sundar, who tested positive for COVID-19 during a camp at the NCA. Saini, on the other hand, was drafted as Mohammed Siraj's backup, who suffered a hamstring injury during the second Test at the Wanderers.

Updated ODI squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

Also Read Article Continues below

The first ODI between South Africa and India begins on January 19 at Boland Park.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar