"Tuk-tuk cricket" - Danish Kaneria tears apart Pakistani batters for failing to dominate a 'weak' New Zealand team 

Former spinner Danish Kaneria believes that Pakistani batters have failed to dominate a second-string New Zealand side in the ongoing five-match ODI series between the two nations.

He noted that barring senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Imam-ul-Haq, the remaining batters have flattered to deceive. Kaneria also expressed his displeasure over the Men in Green's defensive approach with the bat.

The 42-year-old pointed out how Imam took 107 deliveries to score 90 runs in the recently concluded third ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, May 3. He claimed that Indian batters Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan would have scored over 200 runs in those many balls.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria remarked:

"Apart from Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, no other batters have scored runs. Nobody has been able to score big runs. You are facing a weak opposition, go and score 350–400 runs against them. It's just tuk-tuk cricket.

"It's so slow that I feel like fast-forwarding it. Imam scored 90 off 107 balls. If Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan had played 107 balls, they would have scored a double century."

Notably, Pakistan have already pocked the five-match series by clinching victories in the first three encounters.

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 26 runs in the 3rd ODI to win the series

New Zealand won the toss and chose to field first in the third ODI against Pakistan. Imam-ul-Haq was the top performer with the bat for the home team, scoring 90 runs.

Skipper Babar Azam also chipped in with a fine half-century, mustering 64 runs from 62 balls as Pakistan finished at 287/7 after 50 overs. Matt Henry picked up three wickets, while Adam Milne and Cole McConchie bagged two and one scalps, respectively.

New Zealand's run chase started on a promising note, with openers Will Young and Tom Blundell stitching together an impressive 83-run stand. With his 65-run knock, Bundell was the top scorer for New Zealand in the contest.

McConchie also contributed significantly, remaining unbeaten on 64. However, the visitors were ultimately bundled out for 261 runs, suffering a 26-run defeat.

Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr picked up two wickets each. Agha Salman finished with a solitary dismissal to his name.

