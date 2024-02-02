"Tumse na hopayega"- Top 10 funny memes as fans roast Indian batters for not supporting Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1 of 2nd Test vs England

Team India failed to utilize the batting-friendly conditions optimally and lost six wickets on Day 1 of the second Test against England Vizag on Friday (February 2). England bowlers toiled hard on a flat deck and reaped the rewards. They scalped wickets at regular intervals to keep their team in the contest even after losing the toss.

After opting to bat first, Rohit Sharma didn't look his fluent self. He played too defensively, failing to dispatch a couple of full tosses from Joe Root early in the day. He eventually departed in the 18th over without hitting a single boundary during his sedate knock of 14 (41).

Shubman Gill (34) came in at No. 3 and looked in decent rhythm, rotating the strike and also hitting boundaries when the opportunity presented. After doing all the hard work against spinners, Gill went chasing James Anderson's delivery away from his body and edged it to the wicket-keeper.

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued fluently at the other end and stitched a 90-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (27) for the third wicket. Iyer was expectedly tested with short balls through his stay at the crease before a ball which kept low led to his departure.

Debutant Rajat Patidar looked the most assured batter apart from Jaiswal on the day for India. He tackled the spinners well with decisive footwork and hit a few good-looking boundaries en route to 32 (72). A bad fortune brought his downfall in the 72nd over as the ball dribbled back and hit the stumps after he defended it.

Axar Patel (27) and Srikar Bharat (17) got starts but threw away their wickets as well, playing irresponsible ariel shots. All this prevented India from gaining an advantage on the opening day of the second Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal (179*) batted through the 93 overs on the day and shepherded India with a mature knock.

Fans were disappointed with the Team India batters for not assisting Yashasvi Jaiswal and wasting the opportunity to score big in the first innings of the contest. They trolled the batters by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best ones:

"What he did was make up for those who got in and got out"- Sanjay Manjrekar on Yashasvi Jaiswal's 179* on day 1 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for his brilliant century in the 2nd Test against England. He opined that team management would be delighted with his efforts, saying on ESPNCricinfo:

"A knock that Rahul Dravid and the team management will be very happy with and obliged to Jaiswal. What he did was make up for those who got in and got out. A Lot of the batters got 30s on a much more manageable pitch but couldn't go on to get a 100."

India were 336/6 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against England.

