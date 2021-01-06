Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma replaces Mayank Agarwal in India's playing XI, Navdeep Saini set for Test debut

Rohit Sharma is back at the top of the order for Team India in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), at the expense of Mayank Agarwal. The 33-year-old is a welcome addition to the visitors' playing XI as they have struggled to find a good opening combination in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Another change for the Indian team is fast bowler Navdeep Saini's inclusion. The 28-year-old is set to make his Test debut at the SCG. He comes into the team in place of Umesh Yadav, who had been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series after pulling his calf muscle in the Boxing Day Test.

While Rohit Sharma's addition was imminent, it might be looked at as slightly harsh on Mayank Agarwal, who has been replaced following poor performances in just two Tests.

The 29-year-old had been India's premier Test opener for the past couple of years and had recently completed 1000 runs in Test cricket.

However, young Shubman Gill showed a lot of promise in his debut Test at the MCG. He wasn't fazed by the big occasion and took on the Australian pacers with confidence. This might have worked in his favor, forcing Agarwal to make way for Rohit Sharma.

Looking at the bowling department, while there were rumors that Shardul Thakur could play as India's third seamer due to his ability to swing the ball, the team management have placed their bet on Saini. His extra pace might have given him an edge over Thakur and T Natarajan.

With the Test series level at 1-1, Team India will be hopeful that whatever changes they have made end up being successful. The onus is now on Rohit Sharma to prove himself in foreign conditions, and also on Saini to justify his place in Team India's playing XI.

Fans on Twitter reacted to Rohit Sharma replacing Mayank Agarwal

While Twitterati was excited about Rohit Sharma's return to Team India's playing XI, they felt Mayank Agarwal was unlucky to miss out. There were also a lot of good wishes for Saini on his Test debut.

