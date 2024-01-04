"Two-day tests are not Test matches"- Dale Steyn criticizes Cape Town pitch as the 2nd IND vs SA test finishes inside 107 overs 

Legendary pacer Dale Steyn was critical of the Cape Town pitch after the second Test between India and South Africa ended within five sessions of play. Team India managed to beat the hosts by seven wickets in the Test to draw the two-match series 1-1.

It was the shortest match in the recorded history of Test cricket, with only 642 deliveries being bowled in total. This game broke a 92-year-old record, when Australia and South Africa played out an entire game in 656 deliveries back in 1932.

With 33 wickets falling in 107 overs (average of one wicket every 3.1 over), the pitch at Cape Town came under the scanner. Several critics and fans opined that the surface was skewed heavily in favor of bowlers.

Former Proteas pacer involved himself in the discussion while replying to a user on X. @Werries posted was one of the few fans on X who defended the pitch curator. He posted:

I feel for Braam Mong (the pitch curator). This is the first international pitch he has prepared at Newlands. Conditions have been scorching, so he decided to leave extra grass on to ensure that the cracks on the pitch don't open up early. It backfired Hopefully he gets a chance to redeem himself

Steyn replied to this post, saying that there was no need to worry so much about the cracks, citing examples of pitches in Perth and Sydney.

The former pacer wrote:

"Why we so scared of cracks? Think Sydney, Perth. Cracks so wide you can park a car inside them, and yet they always get to days 4 and 5! Pointless a test being over so fast you don’t even see a hint of a crack. Pitches deteriorate over the days, let it happen. Two day tests are not Test matches."

Here is a quick recap of the game:

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. A fiery spell from Mohammed Siraj (15/6) bundled them out for 55. In reply, India posted 153, with the visitors losing their last six wickets in the space of 11 deliveries, without addig a run.

South Africa fought back with the bat in the third innings. Led by Aiden Markram's aggressive century (106 off 103 balls), the hosts posted 176 runs on the board, leaving India to chase 79 runs to win the game. The visitors chased down the total in 12 overs, losing three wickets in the process to complete a historic win (mentioned below).

"I don't mind playing on pitches like this"- India captain Rohit Sharma after winning Cape Town Test vs South Africa

Speaking with reporters after the conclusion of the second Test, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said he does not mind playing on such pitches, adding a quick condition to his opinion. Rohit said:

"I don't mind playing on pitches like this as long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India and doesn’t complain about Indian pitches. You come here to challenge yourself. And when people come to India it is challenging as well."

Rohit Sharma is the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to draw a Test series in South Africa and made history by becoming the first Asian captain to win a red-ball match in Cape Town.

