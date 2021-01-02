Double injury scare for Team India ahead of the 3rd Test against Australia

The Indian team faced a massive injury scare ahead of the 3rd Test against Australia, which is scheduled to be played at the SCG. India’s No. 3 batsman and Test pillar, Cheteshwar Pujara took a nasty blow on the elbow while facing throw-downs in nets.

Cricket journalist Melinda Farrell took to Twitter to break the news out early in the morning today. About 10 minutes later, the right-hander reportedly returned back to the nets, allowing Indian cricket fans to breathe a huge sigh of relief.

Injury-filled net session for team India as Prithvi Shaw cops a blow on his thumb

Soon after news broke that Pujara was fine after taking a hit, young opener Prithvi Shaw copped a blow on his thumb in the same nets session. The blow looked bad as Shaw was down for quite some time.

Fortunately, the former India U-19 captain was back on his feet soon enough and was striking the ball during team India's throw-down session once again.

Prithvi Shaw now is struck down in the same net. Looked bad for a while but he’s back up and batting #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/EPHAvEDVj9 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 2, 2021

Australian batsman Matthew Wade suffers a stinger in the same net

Adding to the scary set of events in the Indian camp, Australian batsman Matthew Wade too suffered an injury scare after being struck on his left hand while batting in the same nets.

Interestingly, all three injury scares happened to occur in the same nets at Melbourne.

Advertisement

And now Wade gets a stinger facing Neser. Same net in which Pujara and Shaw had trouble. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/8sUOtthWan — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 2, 2021

Rohit Sharma appointed Test vice-captain, replacing Pujara

As soon as he joined Team India Down Under, Rohit Sharma was made Ajinkya Rahane's deputy for the final two Tests vs Australia. However, the dilemma over whether Sharma should open or bat at No. 5 at the SCG still persists for Team India.

His inclusion in the Indian line-up comes with the series locked at 1-1. With the wounded Aussies looking to bounce back in the third Test at Sydney, Rohit's inclusion could be a double-edged sword for India. Having been out of action due to a hamstring injury, there's concern that 33-year-may be unprepared going into the 3rd Test.