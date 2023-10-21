2 seats at Wankhede Stadium, where MS Dhoni's World Cup-winning six landed, get revamped look

The two seats at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where MS Dhoni's iconic World Cup winning six landed in 2011, have been redesigned to give it a special feel. The seats now part of a specially designed cabin named the "World Cup 2011 Victory Memorial Stand".

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is all set to host its first match of the 2023 ODI World Cup when defending champions England face Australia on Saturday, October 21. The game will be a day-night encounter, which will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

A day ahead of the match, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) took to its X handle to share a picture of the redesigned seats where Dhoni’s 2011 World Cup-winning six landed.

The image was uploaded with the caption:

“The two seats where MS Dhoni's 2011 ODI World Cup winning six landed at the Wankhede Stadium will forever be symbolic to every cricket fan ✨🏆 #MCA #MumbaiCricket #IndianCricket #Wankhede #BCCI.”

Dhoni led from the front in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He was the Player of the Match for his brilliant unbeaten 91 off 79 balls as the Men in Blue chased down the 275-run target to lift the ODI World Cup for the second time.

India got off to a poor start in the chase as Lasith Malinga dismissed Virender Sehwag for a duck and Sachin Tendulkar for 18. However, Gautam Gambhir (97 off 122) and a young Virat Kohli (35 off 49) added 83 runs for the third wicket to lift Team India.

After Kohli fell caught and bowled to Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dhoni joined Gambhir and the two featured in a match-defining partnership of 109. Famously, Dhoni hit the winning runs in the penultimate over, launching Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a six.

Wankhede Stadium’s 2023 World Cup matches

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host five 2023 World Cup matches, including the first semi-final. Check the schedule below.

October 21: England vs South Africa (2:00 PM IST)

October 24: South Africa vs Bangladesh (2:00 PM IST)

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka (2:00 PM IST)

November 7: Australia vs Afghanistan (2:00 PM IST)

November 15: 1st Semi-Final -1st v 4th (2:00 PM IST)