"Two-Test match series are a waste of time" - Ravi Shastri lambasts scheduling of Team India's tour of South Africa 

Team India departed South Africa without a series defeat across formats, but several felt that the Test rubber deserved an additional contest after the two-match affair ended in a 1-1 draw. The Men in Blue secured their first win in Newlands, Cape Town, which turned out to be the shortest Test in the history of the game.

Despite the memorable seven-wicket win, the Men in Blue's wait for a series win in South Africa continues as they lost the series opener in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs.

The two teams had no choice but to call for a truce, with the scheduling permitting only two Tests. South Africa will soon be involved in the second season of SA20 and the tour of New Zealand, while India begin their home season with assignments against Afghanistan and England, before the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri wasn't happy with the scheduling, stating that a two-match Test series doesn't make sense.

“After watching this Test series, the Indian cricket establishment should make sure to never play just two Tests. If some country invites you for a two-Test series, say, ‘We won’t go’. Two-Test match series are a waste of time. It’s neither here nor there. Focus should be on either playing T20Is and Test matches or ODIs and Test matches. They could have easily played three T20Is and three Tests [on this tour]," Shastri said on Hindi commentary.

Three out of India's six series as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle comprises only two Tests each - against West Indies, South Africa, and Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue will play five Tests each against England and Australia, according to the schedule.

"This is not in our hands, our hands are tied here." - Team India captain Rohit Sharma

The Men in Blue toured South Africa for three Tests in their last two visits to the country in 2018 and 2021, respectively. This time around, with the tour also comprising matches in the T20 and the ODI format, coupled with the fixture congestion, only two Tests were scheduled.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma stated that he has no choice or control over the fixtures that have been scheduled by the higher authorities.

“This is not in our hands. Two matches or three matches, whatever are scheduled, we have to come and play, our hands are tied here. If it actually was in my hands, I would have done something different. But we take a lot of pride in how we managed to come back from what happened in Centurion and win in Cape Town where we never won a Test before,” Sharma said during the post-match presentation.

