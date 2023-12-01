"Two Tests does not do justice"- AB de Villiers believes India vs South Africa should have had more Tests

Former South African legendary batter AB de Villiers feels it is a shame that India and South Africa are going to play just two Tests in the series in December 2023-January 2024.

De Villiers spoke about the history that the two sides have had and how competitive the rivalry has been between them over the years. He reckons there should have been at least three to four Tests in the series.

Answering questions in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about the Test series:

"It is frustrating (2 Tests) from a South African point of view. India get their share of 3-4 tests per series when they play in India. India, Australia and England get these Test matches. It is a shame because these two teams have a great rivalry and have such a great history. Indian players love coming to South Africa. Two Tests does not do justice to the rivalry."

AB de Villiers on pitches to expect for India vs South Africa

With the two games to be played at Centurion and then at Newlands in Cape Town, AB de Villiers wants the pitches to have extra pace and bounce. However, he also warned the hosts that if there is enough seam movement, the Indian bowling has the quality to use it against the Proteas.

On this, he stated:

"If I would have been in the SA camp, I would have asked wickets with pace and bounce. These are the two things that will help South Africa beat India. Not so much seam movement as the Indian pacers can also extract that. Indian squad has a bit more class and are hungrier to win it here, while South Africa have the conditions in their favor."

India lost 1-2 the last time they visited South Africa for Tests and are yet to win a Test series there.