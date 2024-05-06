Uganda name their T20 World 2024 squad, 43-year-old Frank Nsuguba included

After stunning Zimbabwe in the 2024 T20 World Cup qualifiers held last year, Uganda are on the quest to create more upsets in the main draw, which begins on June 1 in the West Indies and USA. The rising African nation has named their 15-man squad for the showpiece event.

Brian Masaba will captain the national cricket team in the marquee 20-team tournament while Riazat Ali Shah will serve as his deputy.

With 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga also included in the squad, he is in line to become among the oldest players in the tournament. It's worth noting that the 43-year-old first represented Uganda in the 1997 ICC Trophy, which was a pathway to the 1999 50-over World Cup qualification in England.

Alpesh Ramjani is yet another player who has turned heads in the T20I format and was notably nominated for the 2023 ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year. The right-hander is a game-changer across formats.

Left-arm spinner Henry Ssenyodo also had a productive 2023 as his slow left-arm orthodox yielded 49 victims.

Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

Traveling reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya.

Uganda to open their T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan

Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan will prove to be a tough proposition. (Credits: Getty)

Brian Masaba's men will open their campaign against Afghanistan on June 3 in Guyana. The other teams alongside Uganda are New Zealand, West Indies, and Papua New Guinea. Uganda had beaten the West Indies by five wickets to qualify for the main draw.

England are the defending champions ahead of the 2024 edition as they beat Pakistan in the final two years ago at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In the process, the English also became only the second team to win the T20 World Cup twice.

