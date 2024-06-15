"Umar has got better stats than Virat Kohli" - Kamran Akmal's staggering claim about India great in T20 World Cups

Former Pakistan keeper-batter Kamran Akmal has made a staggering claim about Virat Kohli, comparing the Indian great with his brother Umar Akmal. Kamran pointed out that Umar has better statistics than the ex-Indian skipper in T20 World Cups.

Kohli has been India's biggest match-winner in T20 World Cups. The 35-year-old became the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament in the 2022 edition. He has accumulated 1,146 runs in 30 T20 World Cup matches at an average of 67.41 alongside a decent strike rate of 130.52.

Speaking on ARY News, Kamran pointed out that Umar has been better than Kohli in terms of strike rate and the highest individual score in T20 World Cup history.

"I have received the stats yesterday, I am talking about Umar. Umar has got a better stats than Virat Kohli. He is not even close to Virat Kohli, when it comes to his performances. But Umar has got better strike rate, highest score than Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cups," Kamran said.

While Kohli boats a strike rate of 130.52 in T20 World Cups, Umar's stands at 132.43. Moreover, the former Indian skipper's highest score in the tournament reads 83* as opposed to Umar's 94.

Kohli has been most prolific against Pakistan in T20 World Cups. Until the 2024 edition, he had scores of 78*, 36*, 55*, 57, and 82* against the Men in Green and was only dismissed once by the arch-rivals.

Virat Kohli struggling for form in T20 World Cup 2024

Meanwhile, the ongoing T20 World Cup has been a nightmare so far for the Delhi-born cricketer. The veteran batter has registered three single-figure scores against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA. He will have an opportunity to redeem himself when Team India face Canada in their final group game on Saturday, June 15.

The Men in Blue are undefeated in the three matches, storming to the Super 8. India will face the likes of Afghanistan and Australia in the next phase of the tournament. With Rahul Dravid set to depart as coach after the showpiece event, he will look to end Team India's ICC trophy drought.

India came close in the 2022 edition but lost to eventual champions England in the semi-finals by a stunning 10-wicket margin. Their dreams of winning the 2023 World Cup were shattered when Australia beat Rohit Sharma's men in the final in Ahmedabad.

With a full-strength team available at their disposal, the inaugural T20 World Cup champions will fancy their chances of lifting the trophy this time around.

