Umesh Yadav dealing with Hamstring Injury; not dropped for West Indies Tests - Reports

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav is reportedly nursing a hamstring injury, causing him to be left out of the Test squad for the upcoming tour of the West Indies, as per Times of India (TOI). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Test squad for the two-match series on June 23.

It was widely speculated that the 35-year-old was dropped due to his dismal showing in India's recent WTC final defeat against Australia. However, a BCCI source denied the same and told TOI about Umesh's injury.

"Umesh is suffering from a hamstring injury and is recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore," said the source.

After going wicketless in the first innings (0/77), the pacer picked up two wickets in the second innings of the WTC final.

Despite that, Yadav's Test form this year has been dismal, with the seamer picking up only five wickets in three matches at an average of 55.80 and an expensive economy rate of 3.62 runs per over.

The other major news that did the rounds after the announcement of the Test squad was the dropping of Cheteshwar Pujara. The 35-year-old endured a poor outing in the WTC final ( 14 & 27) and has struggled this year, averaging only 25.85 in five Tests, with no centuries.

Pujara has gone through a lean patch since 2020 in the longer format, averaging a meager 29.69 in 28 Tests, with just a lone century to his name against Bangladesh.

However, the BCCI source confirmed that the doors are not closed on Yadav or Pujara.

"If Ajinkya Rahane can be made the vice-captain of the Test side after being out for 15 months before the WTC final, anyone can make a comeback. The doors aren't closed on any senior player," said the source.

"It's just that you need to start transitioning somwehere. The selectors don't want a situation where all the seniors quit the scene in one go and we don't have anyone experienced left in the dressing room," the source added.

Rahane, after being dropped from the Test squad following the South Africa tour in 2021-22, returned for the WTC final thanks to an impressive showing in the 2022-23 Ranji season.

The 35-year-old grabbed his opportunity with both hands in the grand finale by top scoring for India in their first innings with 89 and adding a valuable 46 in the second essay.

The first of two Tests against the West Indies begins in Dominica on July 12.

Indian Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini

Rinku Singh Likely for the West Indies T20I series

There are also reports from TOI that 25-year-old Rinku Singh is set to be picked for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, starting on August 3.

Singh was among the star performers of the recently concluded IPL season, scoring 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.53.

Batting in the middle order, the Southpaw displayed incredible composure and skill in winning matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in dire situations.

32-year-old speedster Mohammed Shami is also likely to be rested for the T20I series after being rested for the preceding Tests and ODIs.

Shami was the leading wicket-taker (28) in the IPL and featured in the recent WTC final against Australia, picking up two wickets in each innings.

Team India will play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is in a full tour of the Caribbean from July 12 to August 13.

