"Umran Malik Banger loading..👑❤️!" - Fans thrilled as India pick speedster in XI for second IND vs BAN ODI

Umran Malik has made it into Team India's playing XI for the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday, December 7. The speedster replaced Kuldeep Sen, who reportedly wasn't available for selection due to a stiff back.

Malik made his ODI debut against New Zealand in the previous series and was impressive with his searing pace. He wasn't initially named in the ODI squad against Bangladesh, but later came in as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami.

Fans on Twitter were excited to see Umran Malik unleash his raw pace on the Bangladesh batters. One of them wrote:

"Umran Malik Banger loading.......👑❤"

Here are some more reactions to the news:

Avinash Aryan @AvinashArya09 Umran Malik is playing today 🫶 Umran Malik is playing today 🫶

Vishal Agarwal @Vishal_0920 Umran Malik under Rohit's leadership for the first time....hopefully, a good day for India's latest bowling sensation Umran Malik under Rohit's leadership for the first time....hopefully, a good day for India's latest bowling sensation

Cricket With Me (CWM) @Cricketwithme15 Umran Malik Is Playing Today Go Well Umran Malik Is Playing Today Go Well

ammarr @ammar120_ Umran my boyy is playing.. Umran my boyy is playing..😍🔥

Ravi Pratap Dubey @ravipratapdubey

Big Praise for sure

#INDvsBAN #BANvIND Sunil Gavaskar on Umran Malik- "After Sachin Tendulkar , he is the one youngster I like to watch"Big Praise for sure Sunil Gavaskar on Umran Malik- "After Sachin Tendulkar , he is the one youngster I like to watch"Big Praise for sure #INDvsBAN #BANvIND

Komal see ♡ @Komal_see Umran Malik playing today, Bangladesh to gaya.... Umran Malik playing today, Bangladesh to gaya....

mohsinali @mohsinaliisb Kuldeep, Shahbez out, Umran/Axer in adab arz ha Kuldeep, Shahbez out, Umran/Axer in adab arz ha

Team India asked to bowl first with a changed bowling attack

Bangladesh won the toss on Thursday and skipper Liton Das had no hesitation in electing to bat first. The hosts made just one change to their XI, bringing in Nasum Ahmed in place of Hasan Mahmud

Meanwhile, the visitors have made a couple of changes to their bowling attack. Axar Patel and Umran Malik replaced Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen respectively.

Team India bowled well for most of their second innings in the first ODI. However, a miraculous last-wicket partnership of 51 runs between Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman took Bangladesh over the line.

Axar is likely to provide better control than what Shahbaz did in the last game, while Malik will be keen to rush the Bangladesh batters with his pace. The Men in Blue's batting looked jittery in the first ODI and they will hope to keep the hosts' runscoring in check.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes