"Umran Malik Banger loading..👑❤️!" - Fans thrilled as India pick speedster in XI for second IND vs BAN ODI

Umran Malik has made it into Team India's playing XI for the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday, December 7. The speedster replaced Kuldeep Sen, who reportedly wasn't available for selection due to a stiff back.
Malik made his ODI debut against New Zealand in the previous series and was impressive with his searing pace. He wasn't initially named in the ODI squad against Bangladesh, but later came in as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami.
Fans on Twitter were excited to see Umran Malik unleash his raw pace on the Bangladesh batters. One of them wrote:
"Umran Malik Banger loading.......👑❤"
Here are some more reactions to the news:
Team India asked to bowl first with a changed bowling attack
Bangladesh won the toss on Thursday and skipper Liton Das had no hesitation in electing to bat first. The hosts made just one change to their XI, bringing in Nasum Ahmed in place of Hasan Mahmud
Meanwhile, the visitors have made a couple of changes to their bowling attack. Axar Patel and Umran Malik replaced Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen respectively.
Team India bowled well for most of their second innings in the first ODI. However, a miraculous last-wicket partnership of 51 runs between Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman took Bangladesh over the line.
Axar is likely to provide better control than what Shahbaz did in the last game, while Malik will be keen to rush the Bangladesh batters with his pace. The Men in Blue's batting looked jittery in the first ODI and they will hope to keep the hosts' runscoring in check.
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.
Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.
